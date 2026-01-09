Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Article from Julian Lee on how habit-building will define channel growth in 2026

Owl Labs on the future of collaboration

Jack Jackson’s new book The Reaction to Inaction

COMING UP: February 5, 2026: This is a once-a-year event where the top Canadian IT Industry leaders come together to network and recognize the country’s best vendors and distributors of the Reseller Choice Awards, as well as Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies (VARs, MSPs and ITSPs), and, the WIT (Women In Tech) awards to recognise the top 10 women for their leadership role in the IT industry. Purchase your dinner ticket now as space is limited! Don’t forget to vote at www.resellerchoiceawards.com

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is posting. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird offers!