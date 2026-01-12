Nudge Security is redefining modern governance by shifting the focus from blocking technology to empowering employees. Russell Spitler, Co-Founder & CEO of Nudge Security, argues that traditional, restrictive security measures often backfire, driving staff to find “shadow IT” workarounds. He advocates for providing employees with the visibility and guardrails they need to make compliant, secure choices when using SaaS and AI tools.

As AI interactions become more complex, he notes that organizations are struggling to govern the data shared with automated agents. He emphasizes that true security requires a deep understanding of AI permissions and “data subprocesses”—the often-hidden connections where SaaS apps rely on external LLM providers. Looking ahead, he forecasts an explosion of micro-focused SaaS applications. While this era of personalized software offers immense potential, it also demands that developers and organizations prioritize security responsibilities from the outset to manage a growing and decentralized attack surface.