As AI budgets accelerate in 2026, Jack Jackson, SVP of Global Sales at ShelterZoom, warns that a crisis of “corporate inaction” is undermining technological growth. Drawing from his upcoming book, Jackson argues that organizations are being paralyzed by AI anxiety, often investing in tools while neglecting the leadership and culture required to manage them. He highlights a systemic failure where rigid red tape prevents common-sense decisions, a problem now magnified by the pressure to automate.

He also emphasizes that while AI can handle technical execution, it cannot replace human judgment. Successful adoption requires robust governance—or “fences”—to protect sensitive data, alongside a shift in mindset where AI acts as a “thought partner” rather than a replacement for staff. The goal for 2026 must be augmentation: using AI to strip away administrative noise so that humans can focus on high-value creative problem-solving and community building.

The conversation also served as a deep dive into Jackson’s upcoming book, The Reaction to Inaction: How to Outpace Disruption and Lead in the Age of AI, which has already seen high demand and multiple sell-outs ahead of its full release this March. Contact Jack for a copy.