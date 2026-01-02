Do you believe that we are the sum of our habits, shaped by our beliefs and experiences in a competitive world?

Considering extensive human physiological research, one could readily agree that there is significant truth in our habits. Do your own research: The Neurobiology of Habits | Psychology Today Canada.

Change your habits, change your future?

What if that was the simple secret to unlocking what you really want in 2026?

Everyone knows that forming new habits is easier said than done; much like people joining gyms in the new year only to quit soon after. The encouraging truth, however, is that ANYONE has the capacity to change their habits, if they do what it takes to form new sustainable habits.

As a channel news publisher and host, one of my habits is “listening” so I can get to know my guests, what they do and how it impacts the channel. This habit is fuelled by my natural curiosity that drives me to always have an open mind. That said, one of my bad habits is sharing extra information that I believe is helpful, even when it hasn’t been requested (something that I keep working to change – know when to shut up) :o)).

Another good habit – I never feel envious of people’s success. I know a lot of very successful people and I am intensely curious about their journey: what they did to achieve their success from challenges and triumphs. Sharing their stories so others may benefit is my first reward from this habit. My second is that their path is also a potential lesson for my own journey.

We often judge people by superficial external markers: their job title, money, car, house, and neighbourhood (number of followers and likes). Maybe we should look closer at their habits to better understand who they truly are and why they have become successful.

Having the right habits tend to lead towards success in business and life. Experts claim that to change or build new habits, look for those with low risk but measurable rewards. It’s the small changes that eventually add up to big gains.

Apply Good Habit-Building to your business. How we do it? Every year, we generate a simple word map of what we do to help our community (our target audience)… TechnoPlanet 2025 Road Map

This helps us to visualize our activities and priorities. We then review and try to build better habits to elevate and accelerate what we do. The size and positioning of the activities determine our focus. Notice that our Channel AI is at the bottom and small – that’s because we are still learning how to tackle this beast even though we already do a lot on the AI front (this activity will grow a lot in 2026 as be build better AI habits). Hopefully this simplified summary of what we do can help you (make your own personal word cloud and add anything you want).

My personal hope for 2026 is to see more people form a habit of joining and engaging with the channel community, both to learn and to support one another. A growing chorus of voices will lead to better outcomes for everyone.

My 5 Good Habits for All Channel Partners in 2026

Prioritize Your Well-being: Take care of your personal health and happiness, and that of your inner circle. Nothing matters more than this! Take it from someone who survived a sextuple heart bypass. Invest in Your Team AND Yourself: Support and motivate your staff. It truly makes a BIG difference. Become a better leader. Embrace Continuous Learning: Many best practices do not remain best forever; always be in a state of learning. There are so many resources available and most are free! Go All-in on the Future: Double down on cybersecurity and AI, but do not forget the other technologies. Your value is 100% about the outcomes you deliver! Be Passionate: Whatever your endeavour, approach it with zeal. Love what you do or consider finding something else to do! While changing careers is a heavy lift, research shows that just having a creative hobby or sport that you are passionate about can counterbalance the shortfalls of your current job.

Happy, Healthy and Prosperous new year to everyone!

My Personal Work Wishes for 2026:

Meet at one of our events, or any event I attend. Meeting in-person is good for the mind and soul. In a growing hyper-automated world of AI and digital fakes, in-person may just become our human lifeblood.

For a lot of smart industry 2026 predictions, explore my interviews with top experts on www.e-channelnews.com.

Don’t just fake it until you make it. Be the best version of you until you make it!

See you in 2026!

