Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs, outlines a pivotal shift in workplace dynamics as we enter 2026. The conversation moves beyond the simple “remote vs. office” debate to address a more complex reality defined by “hybrid creep” and the “surveillance reckoning.”

1. As “Hybrid Creep” intensifies, time becomes non-negotiable

While formal mandates exist, many companies are experiencing “hybrid creep”—a gradual, quiet increase in in-office attendance. Research indicates that many hybrid employees are now in the office up to four days a week, The focus for 2026 is shifting from where work happens to when. Employees are increasingly demanding schedule autonomy, including microshifting—breaking the day into non-linear blocks to balance personal duties and peak energy levels.

2. Employees demand transparency from surveillance tactics

Frank highlighted a growing friction between the benefits of virtual meetings and the discomfort of workplace monitoring. Employees are pushing for a “surveillance reckoning,” demanding transparency regarding when and how AI tools record or monitor their interactions.

3. Flexibility shifts from “where” to “when” – with millennials and Gen Z leading the charge

Younger workers (Gen Z and Millennials) no longer see a meaningful distinction between a virtual meeting and an in-person one. This makes seamless technology integration a requirement for retention.

4. Conclusion: Productivity vs. Human Interaction

Frank concluded that while technology can boost efficiency, it cannot replace the human judgment required for creative problem-solving and building team culture. Success in 2026 will belong to organizations that prioritize meaningful connection and personalization over rigid, standardized mandates.

Check out our 2021 interview with the company: https://www.e-channelnews.com/owl-labs-releases-fifth-annual-state-of-remote-work-report/