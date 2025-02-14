Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this week:
- More predictions and trends from companies such as Syncro, Assured Data Protection and NinjaOne
- BIG NEWS this week with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies, as well as Canada’s Reseller Choice Awards and Women in Tech Award Winners – Mark February 5th, 2026 in your calendar for next year’s gala!!!
- Engagement with Incentive Programs with ITA Group
COMING UP: ChannelNext is back out East with an event on April 28-29 in St-Sauveur. Check out channelnext.ca to learn more and register.