Taylor Grosso is Senior Director, Global Channels & Alliances at Laserfiche, a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows.

Taylor talked about the future trends in technology, particularly focusing on the role of AI and the transition to a subscription-based model such as Laserfiche. He expressed optimism about the impact of AI on productivity and product development, highlighting the advantages of a digital-first approach that empowers smaller partners. He noted the importance of information governance and compliance in enhancing customer satisfaction, as organizations face increasing regulatory and cybersecurity challenges. The conversation also touched on the shift towards self-service solutions in the B2B landscape, with Taylor emphasizing that while these models improve customer engagement, they do not eliminate the need for professional services.

Some key trends for the channel in 2025:

Embracing Self-Service Models: As customers increasingly prefer self-discovery and self-purchase, partners should develop platforms that facilitate these experiences, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Adoption of AI and Automation Artificial Intelligence is anticipated to power a huge % of customer interactions by 2025. Strategic partners can leverage AI to deliver personalized and efficient customer experiences. These partnerships will facilitate the expansion of AI and ML technologies across various verticals and use cases. Strategic partners can create value in the era of AI by driving operational efficiency and leveraging data-driven insights.

Digital-First and Virtual-First Operations: The shift towards digital and virtual operations continues to accelerate. Organizations, including Laserfiche, are leveraging these advancements to optimize their channel strategies and ensure seamless customer interactions.

Shift to Subscription-Based Models: There’s a discernible move from Capital Expenditure (CapEx) to Operational Expenditure (OpEx) among technology buyers, with a growing demand for subscription services.

Data Privacy and Governance: With growing concerns over data privacy, companies need robust data management and compliance strategies to protect consumer information and adhere to regulations. With the rise of AI, cybersecurity spending is projected to surge, addressing new threats and ensuring data protection.

Building Strategic Alliances: Forming partnerships with other organizations can provide comprehensive solutions that meet evolving customer needs, thereby improving the overall customer experience.

