Discussion with Ellen Linkenhoker, Channel Solution Line Manager, ITA Group

A recent survey conducted by ITA Group revealed that a significant majority of salespeople face ongoing challenges with their sales programs, including issues related to training, promotions, and communication. The overwhelming volume of daily communications that sales partners receive, complicates their engagement and highlights the need for vendors to address these controllable factors to improve participation.

Ellen discussed the importance of communication preferences, noting that sales representatives are more receptive to relevant updates delivered weekly rather than irrelevant promotional content. She emphasized that true personalization should consider the unique business operations and customer demographics of the recipients. Additionally, she acknowledged the difficulties vendors face in reaching the right contacts within organizations, underscoring the necessity for relevance and personalization to enhance engagement in vendor programs.

The conversation also addressed the significance of value and training in maintaining sales representatives’ engagement. Ellen highlighted that incentives, such as points programs or monetary rewards, can significantly boost participation in training, which correlates with increased sales. She suggested a tailored approach to training that includes a mix of in-person and virtual sessions, as well as gamification elements to reinforce learning. Furthermore, the discussion touched on the challenges of information overload and the need for better integration of information sources to facilitate timely access for users.

She concluded with the critical role of recognition in improving employee retention and performance within partner programs. She noted that while monetary incentives are important, non-monetary recognition can enhance motivation and relationship-building. She also advocated for a win-back program and emphasized the importance of personalization and segmentation in engaging channel partners.