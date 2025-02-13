Joe Lohmeier is VP Channel Sales of NinjaOne, a company whose automated endpoint management platform is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs for IT teams and managed service providers

Joe provided insights into the Managed Service Provider (MSP) channel community, emphasizing the importance of MSPs in managing IT for their clients. He discussed NinjaOne’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, identifying enhanced data protection and automation of cybersecurity tasks as key focuses for 2025. The ongoing consolidation in the industry was noted as a driving force for MSPs and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to improve their service offerings. Joe also stressed the need for a unified approach to endpoint management, particularly in light of emerging AI technologies and the vulnerabilities they present.

Both Julian and Joe acknowledged the changing landscape of the MSP sector, with traditional incumbents losing ground, and emphasized the importance of nurturing channel relationships.

