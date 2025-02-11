Interview with Brian Dutton, CRO at Assured Data Protection, an established global MSP providing data backup and disaster recovery as a managed service.

Brian talked about the current landscape of cybersecurity and backup solutions. He differentiated between disaster recovery, which focuses on natural events, and cyber recovery, which addresses data breaches. Brian emphasized the importance of clean room services for managed service providers (MSPs) and highlighted Assured Data Protection’s management of over 200 petabytes of data using Rubrik technology to combat data infections. He also stressed the need for regular testing and adherence to best practices in data retention to ensure effective recovery, encouraging channel partners to recognize the comprehensive support offered by his company.

Some of his predictions:

MSPs will play a prominent role in cyber insurance eligibility

As the threat of ransomware continues, for many organizations, cyber insurance is an ongoing requirement. As insurance companies become more knowledgeable about the exact nature of risks faced by different kinds of businesses, their cyber insurance requirements are becoming more stringent and increasingly stipulate as part of a checklist the necessity for immutable backups. This is a trend that is set to continue in 2025.



Demand for Backup-as-a Service will surge in 2025 alongside MSP growth

Ongoing pressure related to staff, resources and time, combined with directives to operationalize costs will see a surge in demand for Backup-as-a-Service in 2025. While this will be an across-the-board trend, it will be particularly apparent in the healthcare sector. Resource constraints, together with data privacy requirements and the unique nature of the risk faced, in the event of a successful cyber-attack, which can result in severe disruption to patient care will be the driver here.



