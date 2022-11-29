Ravi Vedantam has joined Unravel Data as its new Vice President, Global Partnerships. This expanded leadership position will support the company’s continued growth and follows Unravel Data’s recent Series D funding announcement.

Vedantam brings more than 20 years of experience in channel sales with an extensive knowledge of global system integrators and public cloud partners, specifically their relative strengths in industry verticals and different geographies, including US, EMEA, and ANZ markets. Prior to joining Unravel, Vedantam served as Global Vice President/Worldwide Partners for Lacework. He has also served as Vice President of Global Partnerships for MongoDB, where he was responsible for building the company’s partner strategy and driving exponential growth, leveraging the partner ecosystem. Earlier in his career, he worked for Cordys, TIBCO Software, Edifecs, and Tata Consultancy Services, where he held executive positions of increasing responsibility.

“As data teams today manage thousands of data pipelines in their environment, they require automation, full-stack visibility, and actionable intelligence that meet their cost, performance, and quality needs,” said Vedantam. “I’m excited to be part of the Unravel team as we continue to see high demand for DataOps observability solutions. Partners can leverage Unravel’s Platform to help their end customers migrate to the cloud on time, on budget, and tackle data quality issues at scale and speed.”