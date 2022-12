For Ingram Micro‘s VP Vendor Management, Anthony Karim, Xvantage represents a massive change in the way the company does business. With this program, the company is leading the change in the channel. Anthony Karim handles 7 departments at Ingram Micro Canada. He wants the resellers to truly understand what the company offers and leverage that so they can benefit from that as well. Interesting fact from Anthony: 97% of all Canadian resellers are Ingram Micro partners.