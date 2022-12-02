The top mission in the technology community is the digital transformation (DX) of all businesses. The Pandemic has accelerated the pace to the point where most businesses must adopt a digital-first strategy. If Channel Partners become DX Experts, they will be well positioned to capture the lion’s share of this lucrative market. Canadian channel partners can now apply to the Government for large grants (up to $100,000) to help them with their clients with DX transformation. In this session, you will learn about the potential business opportunities in DX and how you can get subsidized to accelerate your DX certification and managed services.