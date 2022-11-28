We recently spoke to Bill Steed, Vice President Sales and Business Operations, at Ingram Micro Canada. He is super excited about the launch of Xvantage, which is a major productivity enhancement for the company. The Xvantage digital experience platform is powered by a global real time data mesh containing many years of operating and transactions data, as well as by several proprietary engines which are enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace is also integrated into Xvantage, allowing cloud solutions to be easily incorporated into solutions containing technology hardware, software, and professional services.

A the helm of the advanced solutions business arm, he has two objectives: 1) take a deep look at the technical bench and make sure Ingram Micro delivers a good solution to the market, 2) get closer to sales and promote the value of advanced solutions in the market.