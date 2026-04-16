Brook Lee, Senior Director of Community at Rev.io, received this year’s GTIA North America Community Leadership Award for her commitment to living the GTIA values in every facet of her work. She has consistently turned vision into practical, scalable initiatives that strengthen and grow our community.

The award recognizes Brook’s transition from high-level advocacy to the delivery of “ready-to-use” operational toolkits. Key among these are her “Global Women in Tech in a Box” framework and her specialized guide on hiring and retaining female talent, which features reframed messaging specifically designed to engage male leadership. Her hands-on mentorship approach was credited with driving a record 150+ registrants to GTIA programs this year.

The conversation then shifted to Brook’s role at Rev.io and Rev.io’s PSA platform for MSPs and telco customers, noting the company’s rapid feature cadence and focus on AI capabilities.

See our past interview with Brook at ChannelCon 2025: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-liongard-at-channelcon-2025/