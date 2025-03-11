Guest: Claude Brillon, Business Coach

Claude emphasized that effective leaders are crucial for guiding teams and customers through adversity, advocating for a mindset that fosters emotional intelligence and decision-making. He illustrated his points with examples of individuals who have successfully harnessed their charisma to effect change, reinforcing the idea that leadership skills can be cultivated by anyone.

Meet Claude and more at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC