Guest: Rick Lambert, Digital Marketing Strategist, Founder & CEO of IN2communications

During his presentation at ChannelNext, Rick highlighted the sales and marketing challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) . He talked about a 2025 lead generation playbook aimed at improving website functionality to enhance user experience and capture leads (which you can find on his web site). He also discussed the integration of AI in sales through a product called LinkAlert, which assists sales representatives in engaging with social media by providing notifications and suggested comments. This strategy is designed to boost the visibility of company posts and maintain brand awareness among potential customers, emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in marketing efforts for MSPs.