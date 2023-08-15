Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has joined the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange (CCTX) to contribute knowledge assets and threat insights and to help support cyber resilience across the country. The CCTX is Canada’s national cyber threat sharing and collaboration hub.

By becoming a CCTX member, Trend Micro is joining forces with a diverse community of organizations, professionals, and government institutions to collaborate, share, and discuss useful information regarding cyber threat actors, their campaigns, TTPs (tactics, techniques, and procedures), trends, research, and processes. Collaborating on current risks and exchanging best practices, techniques, and insights is critical to increasing preparedness and developing security responses that can protect organizations across multiple fronts.

Building cyber resilience is an important focus area considering a recent Trend Micro report showed Canadian organizations struggle to profile and defend their expanding attack surface. Over the past year, 56 percent of Canadian organizations have had customer records compromised at least once. Moreover, another report found the average total cost of a data breach for Canadian companies was $4.50 million (USD).

The CCTX was created to build a secure Canada where all organizations, both private and public, collaborate to increase cyber resilience using a two-pronged approach:

CCTX Collaboration Centre is a trusted forum for cyber professionals to solve problems by exchanging best practices, techniques, and insights.

is a trusted forum for cyber professionals to solve problems by exchanging best practices, techniques, and insights. The CCTX Data Exchange compiles, analyzes and shares cyber threat information to provide actionable cyber threat intelligence to its cross sectoral membership. Data is received from its members, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other Canadian and international cyber threat sharing hubs.

As a leading global voice in the fight against cybercrime, Trend Micro is proud to support collaborative hubs, partnerships, and law enforcement internationally by sharing strategic and tactical threat intelligence with different countries worldwide, including Canada.

