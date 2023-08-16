Julian Lee discusses with Patrick Harr, CEO of multi-channel security vendor, SlashNext. Patrick shared some widespread implications for the security community in understanding how bad actors are manipulating generative AI platforms like ChatGPT for malicious purposes. He talked about anticipating threats to get ahead of the curve with the help of AI and a multi-layered approach. Using AI to fight AI.

You can also check out our past interview with Patrick here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/multi-channel-cloud-communication-security-with-slashnext/