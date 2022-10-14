Trellix, a cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.

“Our unified partner program, Xtend, continues to reinforce our priority as a channel-first business,” said Britt Norwood, SVP, Global Channels & Commercial, Trellix. “We co-developed the Xtend program with our partners to create the right business model for deploying Trellix XDR. Partners can count on Trellix to help drive profitability for our partners and reward partner value.”

Launching in early 2023, Trellix Xtend is designed to put the partner first. Able to be tailored to each partner’s business model and target market, the program delivers stronger customer outcomes.

Find out more at www.trellix.com. You can also watch our previous interview with Britt in May 2022: https://www.e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-britt-norwood/