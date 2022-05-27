Britt Norwood is the new Global Channel Chief at Trellix, the newly joined FireEye and McAfee. Britt has 25+ years of experience in technology, having held leadership positions at McAfee, Salesforce, and Cisco. He talked about the momentum Trellix has built with its partner network in Q1. As an ‘Active Listener and a Problem Solver’ , he suggested a book tcalled “The Power of a Positive No: How to Say No and Still Get to Yes” by William Ury. Check out the full interview to learn even more