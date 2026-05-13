MJ Shoer, Chief Community Officer, talked about the GTIA Spotlight Awards as the organization’s flagship recognition program, highlighting its strategic expansion into North America and the ANZ region.

He also discussed refining GTIA’s organizational positioning to maximize member ROI. Rather than overwhelming the community with its vast $5 million resource library, GTIA is refocusing on three high-impact priorities: bundled market intelligence and education, comprehensive cybersecurity services provided through GTIA ISAL and threat intelligence feeds, and guaranteed free access to high-value meetings and industry events. These pillars are designed to simplify the member experience, helping MSPs identify and utilize the most impactful resources to build tangible business resilience.

A recurring theme was the unique value of the MSP community, where neutral, in-person networking is seen as a primary driver of business outcomes and mutual support. This human-first philosophy extended into a debate on the impact of AI on the workforce. While automation is accelerating, it will shift roles toward AI agent management rather than simply replacing staff. As technology becomes more pervasive, preserving human connectivity and professional culture will remain at the heart of GTIA’s mission to mitigate information overload and maintain trust within the channel.