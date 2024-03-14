Jodi Bonham, IT Channel Manager at Eaton, is a regular on e-channelnews.com and ChannelNext events. She recently sat down with Julian about their recent achievement of winning the best power management award at our recent Reseller Choice Awards in Canada. They also discussed the implications of the Tripplite-Eaton acquisition on channel partners, emphasizing the expanded portfolio and opportunities it brings. The conversation also touched on the evolving landscape of power management, the growing frequency of climate-related incidents leading to power outages, and the critical role of uninterruptible power supply solutions from Eaton in safeguarding infrastructure.

Jodi and Julian delved into the evolving landscape of power management, focusing on the growing importance of edge computing and AI. They explored the impact of IoT and 5G on device reliability, emphasizing the need for failover and isolation from external forces. Additionally, they discussed the increasing role of AI in driving infrastructure changes at the edge, highlighting the tangible opportunities for revenue growth and the specific applications in various industries, such as healthcare and hospitality.

The conversation also touched on the escalating threat of cyber attacks and the imperative need for stringent cybersecurity measures. Jodi underscored Eaton’s dedication to cybersecurity, highlighting the company’s high cybersecurity rankings for their network management cards and the recent introduction of the Network M3 card with advanced connectivity speeds and robust cybersecurity certifications. She also presented the various programs available to MSPs and the engagement process with Eaton, emphasizing the global reach of the Power Advantage program.