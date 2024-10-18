Genetec, a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, recently announced the launch of Operations Center, a cloud-based work management solution designed specifically for physical security operations.

Jennifer Elliott, Sr. Director of Partner Enablement, Global at Genetec, provided an overview of the company’s offerings, which include video surveillance, access control, and license plate recognition, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in protecting data transmitted through these systems. She highlighted the vulnerabilities that arise from remote work, advocating for stronger security measures to safeguard corporate spaces. The conversation also touched on the potential for security systems to analyze space utilization, which can inform office layout decisions in a post-pandemic context.