Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, announced Horizon3.ai Drives Global Partner-First Approach with Expansion of Partner Program. The expanded program offers new rewards, incentives and certifications to maximize value for partners. Horizon3.ai also today appointed Jennifer Lee as Head of Channel Sales responsible for the strategy and execution of Horizon3.ai’s global channel program.

Horizon3.ai is the adversary penetration testing company established by Snehal Antani, the founding CIO of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). As a member of the Commander’s executive team, he led data, AI, innovation, digital transformation and most relevantly, its cybersecurity initiatives. Several members of the Horizon3.ai team are also JSOC alumni.

Horizon3.ai’s program enables partners to help clients continuously verify their security posture by identifying any exploitable risks and weaknesses across all attack surfaces – hybrid, on-premises and in the cloud, via the Company’s award-winning autonomous pentesting platform, NodeZero. Over the last year, the Horizon3.ai Partner Program has seen tremendous growth, adding partners across the US, and recently expanding internationally, with new partners in Canada, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.

As the new Head of Channel Sales, Lee brings more than 20 years of experience driving joint sales within the Channel Partner community and will oversee the strategy and execution of the program as it continues to expand. In this role, she’ll be responsible for ensuring GTM alignment and maximizing the program’s value for partners.

For more info, please visit www.horizon3.ai