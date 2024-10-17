Laura Ball, Dell Expert Network Program Manager at Dell Technologies, presented the upcoming launch of the Dell Expert Network in Canada, aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) who want to recommend Dell products without managing hardware sales. Each MSP will receive a dedicated Dell account representative to streamline quotes and orders, while participants can earn 3% Dell rewards on end-user purchases, redeemable on the company web site.

Enrollment is open now. Visit: https://www.dell.com/en-ca/lp/dell-expert-network

Do not miss Dell’s webinar on Ai-enabled PC lineup, more info can be found here

Dell will be sponsorship our upcoming ChannelNext event in Whistler, BC. Learn more here