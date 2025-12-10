Guest: Josh Overland, Strategic Account Manager at Checkmarx, a leading enterprise Application Security (AppSec) company that provides a unified platform to help organizations identify, fix, and manage security vulnerabilities throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC)—from the moment code is written to when the application is running in the cloud.

Josh discussed the company’s involvement in the application security sector, emphasizing their platform designed to secure code for businesses. He highlighted the significance of connecting with MSPs to explore potential partnerships and address service gaps.