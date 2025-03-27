Syntax Systems, recently announced it is the recipient of multiple SAP North America Awards for Partner Excellence in 2025.

Jamie Fryer, Chief Revenue Officer at Syntax, provided insights into the company’s role as an IT services provider specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, particularly within the SAP and Oracle ecosystems. He emphasized the complexity of their services and the importance of partnerships with major cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Oracle OCI. The conversation also highlighted the transformative impact of AI on ERP systems. Jamie discussed various migration strategies for transitioning customized legacy SAP systems to cloud platforms, noting that the purple field approach, which retains some customizations while adopting best practices, has proven effective and less risky.

