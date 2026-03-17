We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

CEO Serge Paquin described Skycomp as a managed service provider in the Niagara region operating a local data center and delivering website hosting, phone services, colocation, and related managed IT services. He highlighted Skycomp’s strategic responses, including client impacts from cross-border economic headwinds and an industry shift toward security, compliance, and AI as key differentiators for MSPs. To respond, Skycomp is investing in SOC 2 Type II compliance and internal automation to support clients while controlling costs.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/