We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Kevin Lockhart, CEO of Couno Ltd., provided insights into his company’s establishment in 2013, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in regulated industries.

He noted that clients are increasingly aware of cybersecurity needs, prompting Couno to implement various protocols, including the CyberCentral framework and NIST standards. Kevin also discussed the dual nature of AI as both a threat and an opportunity, highlighting Couno’s efforts in conducting AI readiness assessments and utilizing tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

The conversation shifted to best practices in customer experience and satisfaction, with Kevin stressing the need for continuous training and alignment with core values in recruitment. Julian addressed the challenges faced by MSPs in achieving profitability due to price competition, noting that many providers lack business acumen. Kevin supported this view by emphasizing quality and value over cost in their services.

Both Julian and Kevin highlighted the importance of selecting the right MSP for business success, with Kevin likening IT organizations to chefs, where unique application of tools delivers value. They concluded by expressing the critical role of MSPs in the current economic landscape.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-britains-reseller-choice-awards-and-50-best-managed-it-companies/