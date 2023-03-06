Contrast Security, a code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced the launch of its new partner program, the Security Innovation Alliance (SIA), which is a global ecosystem of system integrators (SIs), cloud, channel and technology alliances.

The goal of SIA is to provide customers with unmatched, fully integrated application security solutions from Contrast and its strategic alliance partners, which include leading multinationals like GitLab Inc., Amazon/Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, VMware, PagerDuty, Armor Code, Zimperium, Anchore, Neosec, Wallarm, Ermetic, Cloudwize, Noname Security, BLST Security, ProtectOnce, Scribe Security, Wiz, Wib and Legit Security. Additionally, the team will focus on building expanded partnerships with SIs, technology providers and independent software vendors (ISVs).

“We recognize that organizations cannot rely on a single security solution to fully protect customers from rising cyber threats. That is why it is critical to have strong, technical integrations between the tools that developers, operations and security teams use,” said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. “Contrast has made significant investments in building an ecosystem, an engineering team, interfaces and tooling in order to launch SIA. I believe that technical partnerships start with technical integrations, and this new partner program will revolutionize the way customers scale their security solutions.”

Find out more at www.contrastsecurity.com or check out our last interview with Ben: https://www.e-channelnews.com/iboss-forgerock-announce-new-partnership/