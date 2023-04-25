High Wire Networks Inc. announced at Kaseya Connect Global the expansion of its Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Partner Program for managed services providers (MSPs) seeking a strategic partner to help accelerate recurring revenue growth from cybersecurity services.

The enhanced partner program includes benefits that help our MSP partners of all sizes across their journey to grow their businesses in managed cybersecurity — from demand generation and service delivery to onboarding and enablement. Partners receive guidance from a dedicated Partner Success Manager and Marketing team who works with partners to develop a tailored success plan, incorporating on-demand and virtual sales and technical training, cobranded marketing collateral and campaigns, deal registration and demo access. In addition, partners also are eligible for discounts, MDF and bundled pricing for EDR and Managed XDR, and other services.

The partner program update elevates the level of support High Wire delivers across key areas of the MSPs’ business, such as: