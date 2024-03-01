Red Hat, Inc., a leading provider of open source solutions, announced the transformation of its global partner experience to offer greater simplicity, choice and flexibility to partners collaborating with Red Hat. As part of this transformation, Red Hat is modernizing its partner engagement model by launching a new program framework, introducing upgraded tools to enable streamlined cross-collaboration and providing easier access to critical technology, training and resources.

Red Hat is implementing a simplified approach to its partner engagement model to provide greater transparency across the ecosystem and apply a partner program framework that is purposely designed with the end customer in mind.

By utilizing a modular program design, partners will have greater choice and flexibility in how they choose to work with Red Hat to align more closely with their own business strategies and customer needs. These new enhancements to the Red Hat partner engagement model will help improve the partner experience and encourage ecosystem co-creation that will deepen partner capabilities to better support customers.

During this discussion, Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader of Red Hat, talked about the growing influence of AI in the industry and its role in improving customer experience, process automation, and data analysis. He also explored the implications of Red Hat’s new channel program and its potential benefits for the ecosystem. The conversation also touched upon the evolving cloud strategy, the need to recognize and support the diverse roles of partners in customer journeys, and the importance of ensuring the reliability of the code being used.

Fred and Julian also discussed the partner program evolution, highlighting the launch of the Partner Practice Accelerator and the recognition of highly capable partners. They emphasized the alignment with sales and services organizations to support partners in go-to-market strategies and discussed the ongoing improvements to the partner relationship management tool, deal registration program, and other incentives. Additionally, they addressed the challenges faced by channel partners in fitting into Red Hat’s ecosystem and the clarity that has emerged in engaging with various types of partners.