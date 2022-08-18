Leading security awareness training (SAT) company NINJIO is announcing the launch of its NINJIO Partner Program, which will give integrators, consultancies, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and agents access to the most engaging and effective SAT solution on the market. Designed to meet partners’ preferred sales motion, the NINJIO Partner Program has three tracks from which a partner can choose:

Partners can white-label or co-brand NINJIO solutions and support services through NINJIO Complete. Or partners may choose to sell NINJIO branded solutions and offers via NINJIO Sell. And if preferred, a partner can opt to refer their customers to NINJIO by participating in NINJIO Refer.

“The NINJIO Partner Program offers solution providers an opportunity to meet the full array of their customers’ cybersecurity needs,” says Tim Acker, Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances at NINJIO. “By providing support at every step of the sales journey, allowing partners to customize their security offerings, and connecting companies with the most effective SAT solution on the market, our partner program provides collaborative tools, assets, and a strong economic value. Betting on NINJIO by joining our partner program is an excellent way to improve relationships with customers and ensure that they’re staying secure in an era of rapidly proliferating cyberthreats.”

To find out more, go to www.ninjio.com/partners