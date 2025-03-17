Sectigo recently unveiled Sectigo CaaS (Certificates as a Service), a revolutionary offering designed specifically for SSL/PKI resellers, domain registrars, web hosts, and managed service providers (MSPs). With the growing complexity of certificate management and shorter public certificate lifespans on the horizon, this launch comes at a critical time for channel partners looking to streamline their certificate operations.

Jairo Fraile, VP of Global Partner Sales at Sectigo, spoke about the importance of digital certificates and their role in secure internet access. He explained that digital certificates are crucial for establishing trust and encrypting traffic, which are vital for online services. He highlighted Sectigo’s management tools that assist organizations in effectively handling their certificates to avoid disruptions, citing a significant incident with SpaceX as an example of the consequences of expired certificates.

Jairo also addressed the challenges and opportunities in SSL certificate management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), noting that their dashboard simplifies compliance and validation processes. He pointed out the increasing demand for managed certificates, which can help MSPs expand their service offerings and generate recurring revenue through certificate renewals, encouraging those not yet engaged in certificate lifecycle management to consider this integration.