ScalePad recently introduced a monumental evolution of two of their most popular solutions (Lifecycle Manager and ControlMap) to create the biggest opportunities for MSP growth the market has ever seen.

In this discussion, Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad, talked about the integration of AI assistants into the workflow of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Chris emphasized the importance of customer success in the MSP sector, highlighting the launch of Lifecycle Manager X as a significant advancement for improving client interactions and retention. He pointed out the industry’s low standards for net dollar retention, contrasting it with the SaaS sector’s higher growth expectations, and stressed the need for MSPs to enhance their customer relationship strategies to leverage recurring revenue effectively.

Chris also addressed the challenges MSPs face in justifying increased funding for risk management, advocating for a shift in client engagement towards business-oriented inquiries rather than technology-focused ones. He introduced the concept of an AI readiness assessment to help MSPs evaluate their preparedness for AI implementation and underscored the necessity for them to avoid commoditizing their services.

