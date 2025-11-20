AppDirect announced its acquisition of NXTSYS Consulting, a distinguished technology service distributor with a focused expertise on Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This strategic move extends AppDirect’s commitment to the channel ecosystem and deepens its ability to meet and exceed the evolving needs of MSPs across North America.

Founded 17 years ago, NXTSYS has built a robust partner community by delivering exceptional service and deep industry knowledge. By leveraging AppDirect’s catalog and platform, NXTSYS has fueled partner success, and now, as an integrated part of AppDirect, accelerating NXTSYS growth opportunities for their MSPs by tapping into the expanded suite of AppDirect innovations, including leading MSP-oriented solutions like the Devs.ai agentic AI platform, the Firstbase IT Asset management platform, and AppDirect’s reseller store.

“Bringing NXTSYS into AppDirect demonstrates our steadfast commitment to the channel and to advancing how we support managed service providers,” said Andy Ellerhorst, Head of Corporate Development and Chief of Staff at AppDirect. “Combining our innovative catalog and MSP-focused enhancements with NXTSYS’ deep partner relationships positions us to deliver even greater value to the channel community.”

“NXTSYS has always focused on a boutique, high-touch partner experience since day one,” said Dave Wallace, Co-founder, NXTSYS. “Teaming up with AppDirect allows us to amplify that high-touch experience for our partners. NXTSYS + AppDirect provides our MSP partners with additional tools and resources to grow their business and opens the door further to the latest tech innovations for their customers. Together, we’re in an even stronger position to deliver the rock-solid support our partners expect.”

NXTSYS partners will continue to operate as usual, with uninterrupted access to their current services. As both companies work together to explore new ways to augment the MSP business model, partners can expect further innovation and value.

This acquisition reinforces AppDirect’s channel-first strategy and underscores its mission to empower MSPs with the tools, resources, and technology they need to thrive in an ever-changing market.