Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad, talked about the evolving landscape for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He shared his extensive background in the tech industry, highlighting ScalePad’s commitment to enhancing customer success and experience for MSPs. He emphasized the shift from traditional operational efficiency to a focus on governance, risk, compliance, and the integration of AI in service offerings.

He also noted the rise of specialized MSPs in security services, which are proving to be more profitable and effective in addressing client needs. The conversation also touched on the persistence of on-premises systems, particularly in sectors like healthcare, where many organizations still rely on traditional storage methods despite the anticipated shift to cloud solutions.