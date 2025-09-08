Guest: Matt Yesbeck, Co-Founder, MSPX, a marketplace designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) to buy, sell, and value their client contracts.

Matt presented the company’s innovative marketplace designed for buying and selling managed services contracts, highlighting its function in ensuring seamless transitions for both sellers and customers. He detailed how sellers can offload contracts for low-margin clients while facilitating their transfer to more suitable service providers. The marketplace features a vetting process for managed service providers and an escrow system to enhance transaction security.

Additionally, users can establish trust and reputation scores based on their platform interactions.

