Adaptiv Networks announce its entry into the Crexendo, Inc. exclusive Ecosystem Vendor Partner (EVP) Program. This strategic agreement strengthens the partnership between the two companies and positions Adaptiv as the only SD-WAN vendor in the Crexendo EVP marketplace.

The EVP Program is designed to unite best-in-class technology partners to drive innovation, flexibility, and reliability within Crexendo’s ecosystem. By joining the program, Adaptiv gains promotional support and access to Crexendo’s platform and partner community, while Crexendo partners benefit from simplified access to proven SD-WAN technology through flexible referral and reseller models.

“Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solution is a perfect fit for our partners,” said Ross Weber, Director of Vendor Partner Ecosystem at Crexendo. “Adaptiv’s focus on reliability and simplicity aligns with our mission to empower MSPs with tools that are easy to buy, sell, and manage.”

“Crexendo’s NetSapiens platform is a powerful foundation for MSPs, and our SD-WAN technology adds the missing piece – control and visibility over the last mile,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “Together, we’re enabling partners to deliver UCaaS with persistent quality, even in challenging network conditions.”

Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solution is engineered for voice-first performance, offering:

Seamless LTE failover to eliminate dropped calls

Bidirectional QoS that prioritizes Crexendo voice traffic

Access-agnostic deployment across any ISP or UCaaS platform

Actionable visibility to reduce voice-related support tickets

These capabilities are especially valuable for Crexendo’s NetSapiens partners seeking to control the last mile and deliver a more reliable UCaaS experience to business customers. By offering Adaptiv SD-WAN services, partners have increased revenue opportunities through differentiation and capturing new market segments.

Adaptiv’s EVP Level 1 integration includes technical support alignment, billing coordination, and onboarding enablement through the Adaptiv Partner Portal.

Crexendo’s 2025 user group meeting is taking place October 27 – 30 in Miami Beach. Adaptiv is being featured in EVP presentations and available for direct partner engagements at Table 13. Attendees can meet with Adaptiv CEO Bernard Breton and Senior Sales Director Vince LaPietra to learn more about Adaptiv’s patented SD-WAN technology and partner program.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at Crexendo UGM 2025, visit https://www.adaptiv-networks.com/events-netsapiens-ugm/