Pinar Ormeci, CEO, introduced Lexful, the industry’s first AI-native KnowledgeOps platform. Designed to move beyond static IT documentation, Lexful serves as a sophisticated “system-of-record” that restructures siloed data into an intelligent, AI-accessible framework. By centralizing knowledge and enabling zero-trust security from day one, the platform allows technicians to resolve tickets with unprecedented speed through “Ask Lex,” a natural-language interface that provides instant context and troubleshooting guidance. Pinar emphasized that this transition from manual documentation to automated intelligence is critical for MSPs facing rising operational complexity and the “labor-to-revenue” ceiling of 2026.

Beyond its core query capabilities, Lexful is built for seamless ecosystem integration and enterprise-grade privacy. The platform launches with robust connections to industry staples like ScalePad and Liongard, with a roadmap for deeper, bi-directional integrations throughout the year. Addressing common concerns regarding data privacy in the AI era, Pinar clarified that customer data remains strictly siloed and is never used to train general models.