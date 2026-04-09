SecureW2, a passwordless security leader, recently announced the launch of the Nexus Partner Program, its new global channel program. The new channel program will drive partner growth, open new revenue streams, and offer high rewards through a performance-based tiering framework aligned to partner engagement and deal involvement.

Stephen Newhauser, Senior Director, Worldwide Partnerships, participants reviewed why passwords remain a persistent security risk and why organizations are shifting to passwordless strategies. Stephen explained SecureW2’s product focus on replacing pre-shared keys with certificate-based authentication for wired and wireless networks and acknowledged historical obstacles to deploying PKI at scale.

Stephen then described SecureW2’s technical approach: a cloud-friendly RADIUS and PKI architecture, shorter certificate lifecycles, and real-time revocation and entitlement changes by integrating with identity providers, MDMs, and EDR tools such as CrowdStrike and Defender. The company can layer onto existing NAC or replace legacy on-prem PKI/NPS setups, and recent funding has supported scaling sales and a more strategic channel program after years of inbound growth in higher‑ed and K‑12 markets.

Past interview with SecureW2: https://www.e-channelnews.com/securew2-passwordless-solutions/