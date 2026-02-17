Mike O’Neill is the new Global VP, Channel and Alliances at M-Files. He joined M-Files to build its partner ecosystem after a private-equity transition and a pitch from the CRO, Matt Mariani. He described the company as an enterprise document-management platform that secures, governs, and turns unstructured document data into business value, using an object-based storage model described as an enterprise knowledge graph.

Mike described the company’s new three-tier partner program to boost partner profitability with new incentives, tiered benefits, co-marketing opportunities, and deeper collaboration with M-Files field sales through joint planning and coordinated go-to-market efforts

See our last interview with M-Files: https://www.e-channelnews.com/m-files-launches-new-partner-program/