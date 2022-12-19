CyberCNS is a global cybersecurity company that amplifies managed service providers’ (MSP’s) ability to assess client risk, build recurring revenue, and overcome the challenges of the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Focused on partnering with and meeting the specific needs of MSPs working with small and midsized businesses, The company delivers tools to identify and address vulnerabilities, manage compliance requirements, and grow service provider practices.

The company also recently announced that Peter Bellini has purchased a 50-percent stake in the privately held company, providing a capital infusion that will fuel its ongoing growth as the firm continues to focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and security practice development for MSPs who work with small and midsize businesses.

In support of that mission, CyberCNS also announced it has earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 certification following an extensive security audit.

As the company enters an exciting new phase, CyberCNS is changing its name to ConnectSecure. The CyberCNS solution, the only platform purpose-built for and in partnership with the MSP community, is being rebranded as ConnectSecure Vulnerability Management.

To learn more, visit www.connectsecure.com.