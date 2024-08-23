High Wire Networks, Inc. , a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity, has sold its technology enablement services business to ServicePoint, a leading provider of technology infrastructure services, in an all-cash deal.

Under the more streamlined structure, the company believes it can also better scale and potentially double again the total contract value (TCV) of its managed cybersecurity services over the near term. The company is committed to a 100% channel-only approach and aims to work with partners to provide complex cybersecurity solutions.

In this conversation, Julian and Mark Porter, CEO of High Wire Networks, covered the impact of AI on cybersecurity, the challenges of compliance requirements, and the necessity for comprehensive security solutions. They also discussed the effectiveness of different cybersecurity vendor products, underlining the significance of strong threat detection and the risks associated with neglecting security threats.

