Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, business messaging, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced the launch of MyCloud Contact Center, a private-label contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform designed and priced for small to medium business (SMB) customers.

MyCloud Contact Center rounds out the Reinvent CCaaS portfolio, which already includes Cloud Contact Center for enterprises and automatic call distribution (ACD) solutions for small businesses.

“Historically, contact center technologies have targeted large and midmarket enterprises, but what we’ve found recently is SMBs have a true need for multichannel contact center solutions to help them improve their customer experience,” said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel at Reinvent Telecom. “MyCloud Contact Center meets the sweet spot between capabilities and cost that will allow our reseller partners to bring large company contact center capabilities to SMB customers at a reasonable cost.”

With UCaaS platforms nearing feature parity, delivering CCaaS also helps Reinvent Telecom reseller partners to remain competitive in the marketplace. “MyCloud Contact Center allows our partners to sell higher up the solution stack, differentiating themselves from sales agents,” said Ansehl. “Additionally, contact center opportunities are particularly sticky for our partners, increasing customer lifetime value.”

You can also check out our last interview with David at: https://e-channelnews.com/reinvent-white-label-voip-unified-communications-uc/