Conversation with Jason Uslan, Global VP of Sales at Wildix a a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments.

Jason characterized 2025 as a crucial year for the UCAS market, emphasizing the need for hyper-personalized customer experiences, shorter sales cycles, and building trust with partners and customers.

Jason underscored the role of AI in enhancing employee productivity while preserving the human element crucial for customer satisfaction. He noted the growing demand for automated experiences among millennials and younger generations in B2B purchasing decisions, stressing the importance of effective communication across diverse demographics.

Wildix Predictions for the Unified Communications market specifically:

Businesses will seek two primary paths to increase efficiency: (1) the deeper integration of AI to automate repetitive, lower-level tasks, and (2) a sustained shift toward flexible and remote work models, which help reduce operating costs (such as commuting, office expenses, and employee absenteeism). Both trends represent significant opportunities for businesses to manage inflationary pressures without cutting jobs.

Additionally, while AI is often heralded as a major disruptive force, Osler forecasts its widespread impact on job displacement won’t fully manifest in 2025. Instead, AI will continue to perform routine and repetitive tasks in sectors like customer service and contact centers. However, high-level jobs that require creativity, strategy, and emotional intelligence will remain beyond AI’s capabilities. This means that AI’s introduction will not cause a significant wave of unemployment, but will open opportunities for workers to transition into more skilled, higher-paying roles, with the help of reskilling programs and training initiatives.