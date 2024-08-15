Granite has received its first patent for Granite edgeboot, a smart PDU that enables remote power cycling of devices and automates troubleshooting. This AI-powered appliance swiftly detects network issues and autonomously executes necessary actions, such as automatic rebooting, eliminating the need for human intervention.

Developed by Granite Labs, edgeboot is used by Granite, its channel partners and their clients to make network management easier, more efficient and cost-effective.

Mark Palmer, newly appointed VP of Managed Services at Granite, presented edgeboot and emphasized the benefits of automated troubleshooting, including a 60% resolution rate of issues within minutes without human intervention.

Granite has also announced recently NOCExpress and MultiCarrier SIM. Find out more: https://www.granitenet.com/partner-with-granite

