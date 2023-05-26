Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- Interesting new connectivity survey from Cradlepoint
- Expansion plans for telecommunications provider Granite
- Chat with Channel Leader, John Street, CEO of Pax8
- Riverbed launched a new MSP program
- Do not miss Julian Lee’s article on the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem
- More expansion in the channel from bot and fraud solution provider DataDome
- Our podcast this week was with Liongard about preventing left of boom
- New partnership between Cloudflare and IBM spin-out Kyndryl
- New contact center platform released from Reinvent Telecom
Coming up soon: ChannelNext event in Deerhurst, ON on June 5-6. Check out www.channelnext.ca for details! Check out what NinjaOne will present: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-ninjaone-at-channelnext-central-2023/