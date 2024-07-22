Reveille Software, a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems, announced the appointment of Wayne Ford as the new Vice President of Corporate Development. In his new role, Ford will report directly to Reveille’s CEO Bob Estes, and will be instrumental in shaping the company’s go-to-market strategy.

We interviewed both of them recently on this recent appointment. Wayne spoke about the value of partnerships and the integration of go-to-market strategies that respect ISV relationships while leveraging channel partners. Bob described Reveille’s company culture, emphasizing the open feedback loop, lack of silos, and encouragement of experimentation. They wrapped up with a discussion on the practical applications of AI, the necessity for it to be unobtrusive, and its role in solving real-world problems with large data models and addressing security concerns in real time.

